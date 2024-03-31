PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1624 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock remained flat at $41.60 during trading hours on Friday. 31,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,015. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

