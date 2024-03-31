PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2443 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,790. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.