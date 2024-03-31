Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.54. Pharos Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a market capitalization of £88.48 million, a PE ratio of -262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Pharos Energy

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 33,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,661 ($8,417.79). In related news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 33,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £6,661 ($8,417.79). Also, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,222.63). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,133 shares of company stock worth $1,427,709. Company insiders own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

