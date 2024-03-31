PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

PhoneX Stock Performance

PXHI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 8,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440. PhoneX has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

