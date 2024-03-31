PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.52.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

HYS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $93.48. 105,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a one year low of $88.29 and a one year high of $94.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,326,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,795.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,175 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

