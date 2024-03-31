PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TIPZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.6% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

