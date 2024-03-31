PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.43.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MINT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.54. The company had a trading volume of 943,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,495. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

