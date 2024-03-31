PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Announces Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.76. 653,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,833. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth $801,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.