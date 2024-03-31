PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO) Plans $0.14 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MINO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 28,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,690. PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily holds investment grade and high yield US municipal bonds across varying maturities. MINO was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.