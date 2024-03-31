PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Plans $0.16 Dividend

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MFUS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.