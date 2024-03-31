Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Performance

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. 1,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 161.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 32,929 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

