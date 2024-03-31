PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Declares Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:LONZ)

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA LONZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,435. PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $51.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

Get PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Free Report) by 120,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LONZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks current income through the active management of US dollar-denominated senior floating rate bank loans that are rated below investment grade. LONZ was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.