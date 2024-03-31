PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ) Declares $0.24 Dividend

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:LONZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $51.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LONZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks current income through the active management of US dollar-denominated senior floating rate bank loans that are rated below investment grade. LONZ was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by PIMCO.

