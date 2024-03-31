PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of SMMU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.90. 43,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,883. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 57.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

