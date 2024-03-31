PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) to Issue $0.43 Dividend

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $101.15. 182,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 11.02% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

