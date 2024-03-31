Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,029 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $796,042,000 after buying an additional 360,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $624,180,000 after buying an additional 60,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day moving average is $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

