Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 128,084 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,363 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,084 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $23,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LVS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. 4,729,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,775. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

