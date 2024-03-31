Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,738 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.60. 4,108,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.27. The stock has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

