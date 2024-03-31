Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,976 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $27,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.17. 1,550,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,797. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

