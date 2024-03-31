Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 897 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $30,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,536. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $317.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average of $244.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

