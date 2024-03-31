Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,665. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

