Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 309,898 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2,911.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,898 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MP Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in MP Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 3,721,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,401. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

