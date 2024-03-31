Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $127.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

