Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 930,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $22,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,136,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after buying an additional 273,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,037,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,132,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. 2,205,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,415. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

