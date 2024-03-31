Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.27% of CAE worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 678.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $20.64. 478,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $804.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

