Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $15.60 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $326,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DIS traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $122.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,367,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

