Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $19.39 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $19,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,107,000 after purchasing an additional 478,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,134. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

