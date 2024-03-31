Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

