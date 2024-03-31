Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. 2,289,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day moving average is $280.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

