Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 4,048 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 2.38% of OneSpaWorld worth $33,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 59.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 77,421 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 176,602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 423,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,555. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

