Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,084 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 13,250,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,413. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

