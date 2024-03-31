Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,473 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.19% of IAC worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 71.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAC. UBS Group increased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. 468,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.34. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

