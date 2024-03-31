Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,644 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.59% of AeroVironment worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AeroVironment stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.28. The company had a trading volume of 327,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,678. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $88.24 and a one year high of $184.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average of $126.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

