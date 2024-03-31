Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 622 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $33,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $556.40. 1,146,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.11 and a 200 day moving average of $488.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.