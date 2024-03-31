Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

PINS opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,555,581 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

