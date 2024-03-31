PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. PLDT has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 135.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

About PLDT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PLDT by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

