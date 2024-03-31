Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLYM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 118.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 505.26%.

Insider Activity at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

