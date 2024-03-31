Polymath Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $87.47 million and $31,100.29 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00146737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008432 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

