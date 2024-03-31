Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PFG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 661,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.