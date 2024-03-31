Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (BYRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 4th

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Price Performance

BYRE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704. Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 11.92% of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF

The Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (BYRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks total return by centering on US-listed companies in the real estate industry, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach.

Further Reading

