Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BYRE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $24.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Free Report) by 442.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 64.67% of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF

The Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (BYRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks total return by centering on US-listed companies in the real estate industry, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach.

