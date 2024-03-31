Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF Stock Performance

PQDI remained flat at $18.66 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264. Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

Get Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQDI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (PQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively selects dividend-paying securities that have favorable federal tax treatment, including preferred and capital securities, from global issuers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.