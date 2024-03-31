Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Probe Gold Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of Probe Gold stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,062. Probe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.

