Progress Software’s (PRGS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $66.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $430,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

