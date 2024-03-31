Prom (PROM) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Prom has a total market capitalization of $260.29 million and $3.96 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $14.26 or 0.00020220 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00023616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00014935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,487.19 or 0.99931430 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00147440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.29217938 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,505,119.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

