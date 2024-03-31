Prom (PROM) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Prom token can now be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00020370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $261.97 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015503 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00022960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,462.88 or 0.99991692 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00140404 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.29217938 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,505,119.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.