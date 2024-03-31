ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Announces Dividend of $1.14

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1448 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.66.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,802,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,884,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,182.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

