Proshares Ether Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $1.48 (NYSEARCA:EETH)

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.4825 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EETH traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. 54,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03. Proshares Ether Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $93.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proshares Ether Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

