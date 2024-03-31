Proshares Ether Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $1.48 (NYSEARCA:EETH)

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.4825 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EETH traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. 54,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,132. Proshares Ether Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.03.

Institutional Trading of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

