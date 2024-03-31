ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

BITI traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,823,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,196. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITI. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 252.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 417,349 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

